BRIMFIELD — Amid money stuffed into a fund-raising jar, Brimfield High School staffers found an alarming donation:

An empty shell casing.

On the morning of Feb. 25, staffers emptied and counted money stuffed inside a mason jar for a "kiss a pig" fundraiser, according to report by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. The report did not specify the beneficiary of the fundraiser.

Mixed with the money was an empty 9mm shell casing, the report stated. Because of "recent troubles at the school," the principal contacted the sheriff's office as a precaution, the report stated. Last month, two students (ages 16 and 17) were arrested after one student took a photo of another holding a gun in the school's parking lot.

A sheriff's deputy confiscated the empty shell casing.