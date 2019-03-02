PEORIA — Police continue to search for a man alleged to have sexually assaulted a preteen for more than a year.

Joshua L. McCall, 34, whose last known address was listed in Peoria County Circuit Court records as 1718 N. California Ave., was indicted earlier this week by a Peoria County grand jury on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

A $500,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

The charges allege the conduct occurred from Dec. 1, 2017, until Feb. 11 of this year. If convicted of both charges, McCall could face up to 60 years in prison.

Earlier this week, Peoria police said McCall was allegedly making threatening phone calls to the victim and to the victim’s family.

Those with information about McCall should call 911 immediately, police have said, as he’s deemed to be potentially dangerous. Those with information about the investigation can call Peoria police at 494-8368 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 673-9000.