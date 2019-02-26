PRINCEVILLE — A Princeville mom called police on her ex-husband, alleging he inappropriately claimed their son as a dependent on his IRS return.

On Feb. 6, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was called to the woman's home regarding a "possible tax fraud," according to a sheriff's report. As a dependent on her federal tax return, she claimed her teen son, who lives with her, the report stated.

However, the IRS rejected her filing because the son had been claimed on another tax return, the report stated. She said that she "assumed" that her ex-husband had claimed their son as a dependent, even though he "had no right" to do so, the report stated.

The deputy tried to reach the ex-husband, with no luck. A deputy advised the woman to report the matter to the IRS.