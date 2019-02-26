PEORIA — A former Dunlap High School educator and Hult Health Education Center official has been named to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Jacqueline Robbins is one of nine appointments Gov. JB Pritzker made Monday to the board that oversees schools in the Land of Lincoln.

Robbins spent a decade as UniServ director for two regions for the Illinois Education Association, from 2007 to 2017, according to a release from the Pritzker administration.

Previously she taught at Dunlap and was a community relations manager and instructor of 28 programs at Hult. She also spent time as an instructor and program coordinator at Illinois Central College and has a master's degree from Bradley University.

Among Pritzker's other appointments to the board is a two-time candidate for a central Illinois legislative seat who has experience as a teacher, administrator and superintendent.

Christine Benson ran in 2012 and 2016 against incumbent GOP Sen. Sue Rezin to represent the 38th Senate District. Territory in the district locally includes Putnam County before edging east through the LaSalle-Peru area and into suburban Will County.

All appointments to the board are subject to confirmation by the state Senate.