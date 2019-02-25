Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Feb. 25.

Nick in the Morning has heard of restaurants, stores and other businesses closed for remodeling. Often, that's code for "We're out of business."

Until now, we hadn't heard of a business closed for reimaging.

But that's why the Steak 'n Shake restaurant at 7715 N. University St. in North Peoria has been closed for a while, at least according to a sign posted on its door.

That Steak 'n Shake had been open in that location for decades.

We'd like to be able to provide a more specific reason it's closed and a time line for when it might reopen. But messages left with Steak 'n Shake spokespeople at the restaurant chain's Indianapolis headquarters haven't been returned.

We're not sure what other image Steak 'n Shake can have. It's had a black-red-white color scheme forever. Same with its signature steakburgers, chili and milkshakes.

When we visited the closed location recently, it appeared no work was being done on it or in it. Then again, this winter hasn't been conducive to remodeling projects.

But a similar scenario is playing in the St. Louis area, it appears.

No work is being done on eight Steak 'n Shakes there that are closed, according to KPLR-TV. Nobody from the company has responded to KPLR's messages, either.

What good is having public-relations people who don't relate to the public?

Steak 'n Shake is in the process of offering as franchises its company-owned restaurants, about two-thirds of the more than 600 in the chain. Perhaps the Peoria closure has something to do with that.

We'll confess it's been some time since we patronized the shuttered Steak 'n Shake. Or any Steak 'n Shake, for that matter.

Quality and cleanliness there seemed to have deteriorated over time. Meanwhile, Culver's has established itself in the Peoria area, with a menu similar to Steak 'n Shake.

Culver's is a little more expensive. But the Wisconsin-based chain's outlets are cleaner, and its food is better.

In our Chicago-area youth, we remember when traveling to Downstate Illinois required a stop at Steak 'n Shake, including the original one in Normal. A Monical's Pizza operates there now.

The old Steak 'n Shake on Green Street in Champaign was shaped kind of like a house. It provided a home for many (including us) after late-night adventures in Campustown.

Of course, the carry-out portion of Steak 'n Shake confused us a little. "Takhomasak" is pronounced "Take home a sack," not "Taco-MAH-sock," as one of our friends believed. A Native American elder, perhaps?

Regardless, there are plenty of other Steak 'n Shakes open in Peoria and environs. For now, at least, unless those are deemed to need a new image, too.

Like the song on the way to work proclaims, we won't forget them when and if they're gone.