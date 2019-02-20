PEORIA — When police were called to a home at 1503 S. Livingston St. at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, they found two men suffering from injuries received in a knife fight.

Police said the two men and a woman had been smoking crack cocaine when a fight broke out between the two males. The 35-year-old grabbed a knife and cut his 52-year-old adversary on the top of his head and in the left eye, according to police.

The older man grabbed the knife away and stabbed the younger man in the chest and back before running outside, where he hid behind a shed and called police.

Both men were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The younger man was booked on the charge of aggravated battery, while the older man was arrested on an unrelated charge.