Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Feb. 20.

As of about 6 a.m., a rainy/sleety/snowy form of precipitation appears to be falling on Peoria. But it doesn't appear to be freezing, at least for now.

Still, the area is under a winter weather advisory until noon.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln is calling for total accumulation of 1 to 2 inches of snow by mid-morning, as well as up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.

That's the bad news. The good news is the effects of the latest in a never-ending cavalcade of storms don't appear to be long-lasting.

Peoria temperatures were expected to warm to as high as 38 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. There also was a slight chance of rain.

Primary streets in Peoria were in good shape, according to Sie Maroon, the city assistant public-works director.

Although 2 inches of snow had not fallen by sunrise, city plows were working on residential streets and spreading a mixture of sand and salt.

Temps are expected to be more seasonal and above freezing during daylight hours the rest of the week. Whatever accumulation is in the forecast would be in the form of rain.

Nick in the Morning will believe it when he sees it.

Ice and snow in some areas prompted some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday. Among them:

• Abingdon-Avon District 276

• Astoria District 1

• Bushnell-Prairie City District 170

• Canton Union District 66

• Carthage Elementary District 317

• Farmington Central District 265

• Fulton County District 3, Cuba

• Galesburg District 205

• Galva District 224

• Illini West High School District 307, Carthage

• Knoxville District 202

• LaHarpe Elementary District 347

• Lewistown District 97

• Macomb District 185

• Monmouth-Roseville District 238

• ROWVA District 208, Oneida

• Schuyler-Industry District 5, Rushville

• Spoon River Valley District 4, London Mills

• United District 304, Monmouth

• VIT District 2, Table Grove

• West Prairie District 103, Colchester

Some districts that had been operating on a two-hour delay decided to cancel classes entirely.

The closing list is to be updated as the morning progresses. In the interim, it's one day closer to spring.