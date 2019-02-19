FARMINGTON — A woman was transported to a Peoria hospital after she was burned during a house fire Tuesday morning in Farmington, authorities stated.

The fire began about 9:30 a.m. in a two-story frame house at 153 S. Mill St. on the west side of the city, according to a news release from the Farmington Community Fire Protection District.

By the time the first fire crews arrived, about eight minutes after the initial alarm, all occupants of the house had escaped, the release stated.

The house was engulfed in flames, Farmington Police Chief Chris Darsham said.

The injured woman sustained minor burns, according to the release. A private vehicle transported her to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

Fire-district representatives did not know the woman's condition, nor the extent of her injuries. She was not identified by name.

Another person escaped the burning house through a second-story window, according to the release. Initial reports indicated someone was trapped inside.

It took firefighters about an hour to bring the blaze under control, the release stated. Crews remained at the scene until about 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters from the Buckheart, Copperas Creek, Elba-Salem, Elmwood, Fairview, Logan-Trivoli, London Mills and Timber-Hollis departments were among those who assisted their Farmington counterparts.



The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.