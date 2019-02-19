After more than two weeks of idleness because of a fire, Trefzger's Bakery is back in business.

The Peoria-area institution reopened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a woman who answered the telephone there.

Trefzger's, located at 4416 N. Prospect Road in Peoria Heights, had been closed since Feb. 4 following a fire that caused as much as $250,000 in damage.

Discarded, oil-stained stockings that combusted spontaneously were the source of the flames. Trefzger's owners Jeff and Martha Huebner had been using the socks to help sand and stain a set of stairs.

Nobody was in the bakery at the time of the fire. The flames didn't damage the structure. But smoke and water damage was extensive and required the business to close.

Initially, the bakery was to be closed only a few days. But cleanup time and health regulations required a longer shuttering.