Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Feb. 18.

Those who have headed west in recent weeks on Interstate 74 between Bloomington-Normal and Peoria might have noticed an unusual billboard near Congerville.

Rather, the message on the billboard was unusual, particularly for those who weren't aware a swamp existed in Morton. A metaphorical swamp, at least in one man's opinion.

The billboard was fairly Spartan in appearance. As of Monday, Nick in the Morning wasn't sure if it still was in place.

On a white background were black letters with this message, all caps:

"Morton Exit 102 • Turn

R - Fuel, Hotels, Retail, Restaurants

L - Morton Village Swamp"

A website address, www.mortonvillageswamp.com, was listed. So were smiling emojis next to the right-turn reference and sad ones next to the left-turn reference.

The internet address redirects to the website of the Morton Economic Development Council. The page lists accolades the village and Morton School District 709 have received.

Local businessman Bill Welk commissioned the billboard. He has owned and/or developed many of the gasoline stations, hotels and restaurants the advertisement praised.

Those businesses are located north of I-74 at Exit 102. For westbound I-74 traffic to access them, a right-hand turn is required at the exit. Most of the rest of the village is located south of the interstate and accessible by a left-hand turn.

Welk told Nick in the Morning the billboard is intended to highlight what he said is corruption in Morton village government.

"You can hire a lawyer and get nothing done but spend money," Welk said. "This will get somebody's attention."

Welk's complaint appears to stem from the village's role in the purchase of 3.2 acres of land at 225 E. Jefferson St.

For almost 150 years, the parcel had been the site of Morton Apostolic Christian Church. In 2015, the village and school district combined to buy the property for $625,000.

The church building was razed. The land is being used as public green space and for parking for nearby Jefferson Elementary School. The church relocated elsewhere in Morton.

Welk claims the village and school district overpaid for the property. He said it's worth about $275,000. Welk also claims the village spent about $300,000 in tourism-fund cash to purchase the land.

Hotel and motel tax receipts provide money for that fund.

According to Welk, the land is used to stage part of the Morton Pumpkin Festival every September. A portion of a local farmer's market also is held there.

"The purpose of it is to put heads in beds," Welk said about the tourism fund. "You spend $625,000 on a piece of ground, and that's what you're going to do? You're going to have a farmer's market and that's going to create overnight room stays?"

Welk has addressed the issue in person and in writing with village and school-district officials. But it appears he hasn't been satisfied with the response.

Through Village Attorney Pat McGrath, Morton officials declined comment regarding Welk's billboard.

Welk wouldn't say how much the billboard cost. WC Media Inc., the Springfield-based outdoor-advertising company that maintains the billboard, did not respond to a request for a price quote.

"It doesn't make any difference," Welk said. "I've got plenty of money. ... It's my right — freedom of the press."

Billboards might be Welk's preferred mode of public communication. He's paid for a few to be erected in South Dakota, where he said he owns a ranch.

In 2012, Welk replaced one of his billboards near Aberdeen, S.D., that criticized polices of President Barack Obama and other Democrats. Veterans' groups complained about tattered American flags that were mounted on the billboard.

Welk told Aberdeen media the flags weren't tattered when the billboard was erected, and he agreed they should be removed.

As for the Morton message, Welk said he intends to erect two more similar billboards on highways that approach the village — one along eastbound I-74 and another along northbound Interstate 155.

"If you like corruption, don't do anything," Welk said. "Morton has wonderful people. Just poor leadership, corrupt leadership. But there are great people there. And they're all sick of it."

As the song on the way to work emphasizes, it seems like the man is always holding down somebody.