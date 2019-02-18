DEERFIELD — Caterpillar, Inc. announced on Monday a series of personnel moves and appointments.

The changes are effective March 1.

Among them:

Construction Industries group president Tom Pellette will become senior vice president of Caterpillar and president of Solar Turbines in San Diego, Calif. The latter is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caterpillar. Pellette will also serve as strategic adviser to the company's executive office.

Ramin Younessi will become group president of Construction Industries. He transfers from holding the identical title in the Energy and Transportation group.

The new Engrgy and Transportation group president will be Billy Ainsworth, who will leave the position of senior vice president of Caterpillar Rail Division and CEO of Progress Rail.

The company is also splitting its Global Power Systems Division into two separate divisions — the Oil, Gas and Marine Division and the Electric Power Division. Each will be led by a company vice president.

Joe Creed will head the Oil, Gas and Marine Division. He moves from his position as vice president of the company's Financial Services Division, and is a former interim CFO.

The Electric Power Division will be headed by Pablo Koziner, who is currently a vice president of Caterpillar and president of Solar Turbines.

Marty Haycraft has been named to take over as vice president overseeing the Rail Division and will serve as CEO of Progress Rail. He now serves as president of Progress Rail's global operations.

Kyle Epley has been tapped to take over as vice president of the Finance Services Division. He now serves as corporate controller.