PEORIA — The Peoria Area Food Bank has received a $25,000 grant from the Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation.

The funds will be used to buy food specific to child nutrition programs, such as backpack programs.

Students who qualify to receive the backpacks of food receive them on Friday afternoons at schools throughout the area.

"The backpack meals we provide will be, in many cases, the only meal the youth we serve will eat," said Wayne Cannon, manager at the food bank, in a prepared statement.