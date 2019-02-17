MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Marriage license applications filed Feb. 7-12:
Lucas Chandler, 39; Larissa Osborn, 36; both Washington.
Tyler Corlett, 23, Pekin; Brianna Garner, 24, Creve Coeur.
Ashley King, 29; Jennifer Hamm, 34; both Manito.
Robert Markham, 41; Olivia Radcliff-Tish, 42; both Bartonville.
Clinton Ruwe, 37; Bethany Beach, 32; both Pekin.
Woodford County
Marriage license applications filed Feb. 8-14:
Steven Fisher, 25; Danielle Isberg, 26; both Minonk.
Peter Foley, 67, Metamora; Colleen McCulla, 64, Peoria.
Richard Garnant, 40; Jolene Cribbs, 37; both Eureka.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
(None)
Woodford County
Divorce decree filed Feb. 7:
DePauw, Alexander and Kavla.
MARRIAGES