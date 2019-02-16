Looking for entertainment in the Peoria area? Here are five things to do this week:

1 SUNDAY

The 2019 Wurstfest with Bock Bier dinner hosted by Damenchor will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive. Cost is $10/adults and $5/children. For more information, visit www.peoriagermans.net.

2 WEDNESDAY

The Greater Peoria League of Women Voters will discuss what's happening on the Peoria arts scene at a Drinks and Dialogue event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lariat Steakhouse, 2232 W. Glen Ave. Leading the discussion will be Eileen and Doug Leunig, local artists and co-founders of the Big Picture, along with Jenn Gordon, executive director of ArtsPartners.

3 FRIDAY

The Home Builders Association of Greater Peoria’s Spring Home Show opens from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall. The event continues through Feb. 24. Admission is $7 for adults, $3.50 for seniors and free for youth younger than 18.

4 SATURDAY

Cabin Fever with Jammsammich will be from 7 to 11 p.m. at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Tickets are $20 per person or $180 for a table of eight. Call 444-8222, Ext. 42.

5 SATURDAY

Check out the live hockey action as the Peoria Rivermen take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs at 7:15 p.m. at Carver Arena. It's Hockey Fights Cancer Night featuring special jerseys worn by the Rivermen. A Special Love Your Melon ticket package, which includes a special limited edition Peoria Rivermen Love Your Melon beanie, premium ice level ticket and post-game on ice group photo with the Rivermen players, is available for $39 online at www.Rivermen.net.

SUNDAY February 17



Afternoon of music



Anne Hills will perform as part of the Music in the McKenzie series from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway. Admission is free.

Broadway & opera

Broadway Lights and Opera Stars, part of the Music Scholarship Concert Series, will be presented at 3 p.m. at Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Admission is $10 for adults and free for students.

Jazzy tunes

The Central Illinois Jazz Society House Band will perform at 6 p.m. followed by Disorganizer at 7:15 p.m. at the Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission is $6 for CIJS members, $8 for nonmembers and free for students.

MONDAY February 18



Free tax help

Metec Resource Center, 2605 W. Krause St., will be open for free income tax preparation from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 676-3832.

TUESDAY February 19



Medicare program

"Medicare Made Clear," a free educational event focusing on Medicare choices, will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

Military officers meet

The Peoria area joint chapters meeting of the Military Officers Association and the Reserve Officers Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Lariat Steakhouse. Social time begins at 6 p.m. The program will be “Putin's World View," presented by Angela Weck, associate professor at Bradley University specializing in Russia and director of the Peoria World Affairs Council.

WEDNESDAY February 20



Women’s brunch

A women's brunch, sponsored by Peoria Women’s Connection, will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Mount Hawley Country Club, 7724 N. Knoxville. Jackie Gillam of Her Majesty's English Tea Room in Dunlap will present the special feature, "Romance in All Our Hearts." Guest speaker Shirley Wheatley will present “Cubs of Life.” Tickets are $19. Reservations are due Sunday by emailing peoriawc@gmail.com or by calling 688-7477.

Master gardeners

Peoria County Master Gardeners will meet at 1 p.m. at the Peoria Extension Office, 4810 N. Sheridan Road. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m. The educational program will feature Master Gardener May Bach speaking on "Vegetable Gardening in Raised Beds and Containers." The membership meeting will follow at 2 p.m.

Black History Month film



The Black History Month Film Festival will feature a free showing of "Belle" from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Main Branch, 107 NE Monroe St.

ICC hoops

The Illinois Central College women's basketball team will host John Wood Community College at 5:30 p.m. at the CougarPlex on the East Peoria campus. The men's teams for both schools will then face off at 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY February 21



At the library

The Third Thursday Film Fest: A Year of Musicals will feature a free showing of the 1961 film “West Side Story” from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library’s North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway. Admission is free. Bring a snack.

Better sleep

The free program, "Better Sleep, Better Shape Inside and Out," will be offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap. Learn valuable tips for better quality sleep and family life.

Support for mental illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer support group meetings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Poplar Hall on Illinois Central College’s Peoria Campus, 5407 N. University St. Connections, for individuals living with mental illness, meets in Room 131. Family and friends of people living with mental illness meet in Room 132.

Bradley talent

The Bradley Chorale Talent Show will be at 7:30 p.m. at Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Admission is $5.

FRIDAY February 22



Live music

The NikBeats will perform during Live at the Five Spot from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria, 305 SW Water St. Admission is $8 for members and $12 for the public.

Lady Braves

The Bradley University women's basketball team will host Illinois State at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Coliseum. Tickets are $8.

Icy action

The Peoria Rivermen will host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs at 7:15 p.m. at Carver Arena. It's Ghostbusters Night.

SATURDAY February 23



Free tax help

Metec Resource Center, 2605 W. Krause St., will be open for free income tax preparation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 676-3832.

Bradley hoops



The Bradley University men's basketball team will host Evansville at 1 p.m. at Carver Arena.

Young artists

The final round of the Peoria Symphony Guild’s Young Artist Competition will be open to the public at 1 p.m. at Illinois Central College's Lecture/Recital Hall on the East Peoria Campus.

Oscars pre-party

An Oscar Awards Pre-Party for ages 14 and older will be from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's McClure Branch, 315 W. McClure Ave. There will be Oscars trivia, refreshments, other themed games and a craft. Come dressed as your favorite Oscars-related movie character for a chance to win a gift card.

Mountain dulcimer concert

A Mountain Dulcimer Concert will be presented by Heirloom Folk Art School at 7 p.m. at Shore Acres Park, 100 Park Blvd., Chillicothe, as part of the 9th annual Illinois Mountain Dulcimer Weekend. Concert tickets are $10 for adults and free for children ages 11 and younger. For more information, visit www.heirloomfas.com/classes-1/ or call 253-6678.

For grins

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will perform twice, at 7 and 9:30 p.m., at the Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $42.75 and $62.75.

Compiled by JENNIFER HOWARD-ADLER

of the Journal Star