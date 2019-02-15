BRIMFIELD — A photograph of a boy holding a gun in the Brimfield High School parking lot resulted in his arrest, authorities stated.

Another male Brimfield student also was arrested in connection with the incident, which took place Monday, according to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell.

Apparently, one student photographed the other holding the weapon, Asbell stated.

Other students saw the photo. Eventually, one of them reported it to school officials.

According to a school district statement, school officials were made aware of the situation Thursday. They then contacted the sheriff's office.

It appears the gun was not brought into the school building, according to Asbell. There was no evidence of a threat to harm anyone, Asbell and Brimfield administration stated.

The sheriff's office still is investigating but is treating the incident as illegal weapons possession on school grounds, according to Asbell.

Both boys are being held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. They are 16 to 17 years old, Asbell stated.