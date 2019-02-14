Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Feb. 14.

It's not in time for Valentine's Day dining, but the Childers Eatery empire in Peoria is making its way northwest.

Proprietors of the popular breakfast and lunch restaurant, which has two locations in town, are planning to open a third location in late summer or early fall.

The new Childers is to be at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie in Northwest Peoria, according to restaurant general manager Rose Cressy. The site once was host to an outlet of the Coldwater Creek women’s-apparel chain.

The original Childers is in Central Peoria, at 3312 N. University St. In 2016, a second Childers opened, at Junction City shopping center in North Peoria.

Both are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

“We think we’ve been very successful, especially at the new location, and we want to keep expanding on that,” Cressy said.

“At Grand Prairie, they don’t have much breakfast (restaurants) out there. We want to get a real quality breakfast in that area.”

The Grand Prairie location might not be open only for breakfast and lunch, Cressy suggested. Expanded hours for supper are being considered.

“I think with that location, we almost have to,” Cressy said. “We get tons of requests for dinner at Junction City.”

Although the Grand Prairie Childers location did not house a restaurant, massive remodeling doesn’t appear necessary, according to Cressy.

“We do have to set up a kitchen, but as opposed to what we went through at Junction City, that was a totally blank slate,” she said. “We’re further along at this location. We’ll open up some more windows and make it our own.”

The Childers breakfast menu includes nine varieties of Eggs Benedict and about as many omelets, including pork belly and bacon chicken pesto. The lunch menu includes hamburgers, sandwiches, salads and tacos.

