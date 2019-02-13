Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Nick in the Morning has some good news regarding the weather: At least for a little while, it's supposed to be more seasonable and less wet/snowy/icy.

Well, less wet if you're not close to the Illinois River, anyway.

A flood warning remains in effect indefinitely for the areas along most of the river's length. That includes (from north to south) Henry, Peoria, Havana and Beardstown.

As of about 7 p.m. Tuesday, the river at Peoria was at 19.7 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet.

By early Thursday, the river is expected to crest at almost 20 feet. Minor flooding is expected to continue.

The river is more than a foot above the 23-foot flood stage at Henry, where moderate flooding is taking place, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. The river is expected to sink below flood stage by Saturday afternoon.

At Havana, where moderate flooding is in progress, the river is 4 feet above flood stage, which is 14 feet. It's expected to hit 18.5 feet before it begins to fall.

Regarding non-river matters, the winds have died and temperatures are expected to become warmer, into the 40s by Thursday.

But areas north and west of Peoria still are trying to unglaze and dig out from snow and ice the past few days.

At least one-quarter of an inch of ice was reported in Kewanee and Toulon, according to the Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

Scattered power outages were reported throughout the area. As of about 6:30 a.m., fewer than 50 Ameren customers were without power in Peoria.

Almost 300 were without power in the Brimfield/Williamsfield area. In Stark County, about 200 were powerless, as were about 250 in the Kewanee area.

Power was expected to be restored to most areas by 6 p.m., according to Ameren.

In Bureau County, almost 1,000 Corn Belt Energy customers were without power as of about 8 a.m. The utility also reported more than 200 powerless customers in Henry, Knox and Stark counties.

About 550 Ameren customers in the Oneida area were without power. Those customers included ROWVA School District 208, which canceled classes Wednesday.

Other districts where school was canceled included:

• Bureau Valley District 340, Manlius

• Galva District 224

• Stark County District 100, Wyoming

Districts in Princeton and Princeville were operating on a two-hour delay. A one-hour delay was in effect in the Kewanee and Kewanee-based Wethersfield districts.

All it means is we're one day closer to spring. Maybe we should start acting like it — mind over matter, right?