MORTON - In preparation for the 61st Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale, the Sale Board is privileged to present a documentary video on Sunday evening, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. in the First Mennonite Church of Morton.

This historical film, “Is There a Lesson? 45 Years on the Anabaptist Trail with John Ruth,” by Dr. John L. Ruth of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, draws on more than four decades of his photography in leading 60 tours on four continents. Supplementary imagery comes from more than 1,500 participants who enjoyed the tours led by Dr. Ruth beginning in 1973.

Dr. John Ruth, an ordained minister in Franconia Mennonite since 1950, received his PH.D. in English from Harvard University in 1968. He served as a pastor for 43 years and also was a college English instructor. He is the author of several books. One of his works was a biography entitled Conrad Grabel, Son of Zurich, which was published in 1974. The most recent book he authored was Branch: A Memoir with Pictures (2013), which includes memories of his decades of Anabaptist heritage tours with TourImagination.

The public is cordially invited to attend. Admission to this special historical documentary is free. However, there will be a free-will offering benefiting Mennonite Central Committee through the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale.