DUNLAP — A handgun was reported stolen from a pickup truck in Far North Peoria, according to police.

The apparent theft took place between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday in a driveway on the 2500 block of West Sesame Street.

Also taken from the glove box of the white 2017 Ram pickup were two magazines that had a total of 16 rounds of ammunition, a police report stated.

The ammo was in the same black, soft case that contained the gun, a Smith and Wesson 9mm semiautomatic, according to the report.

Nothing else appeared taken from the truck, the owner told police.

An officer checked nearby houses for surveillance video and discovered an unidentified dark automobile in the area about 5 a.m. Monday, the report stated. The car's lights were not on.

It's unclear if that car was involved in the burglary, according to the report.