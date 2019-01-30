The U.S. Postal Service has announced that mail delivery will also be suspended on Thursday throughout central Illinois as frigid conditions continue.

Other closings, delays and service suspensions include:

Colleges and universities:

Illinois Central College will remain closed on Thursday.

Illinois State University will remain closed on Thursday.

Knox College will remain closed until noon on Thursday.

Monmouth College offices will close at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The college will resume its normal campus schedule at noon Thursday, though administrative offices and the library will open at 9:30 a.m.

Bradley University will begin classes at noon Thursday. Also, the Markin Center, library and student center will open at noon. Residential dining facilities will operate under regular hours.

School districts closed Thursday:

• Bureau Valley District 340, Manlius

• Creve Coeur District 76

• DePue District 103

• Deer Creek-Mackinaw District 701

• Kewanee District 229

• Lostant District 425

• Morton District 709

• Olympia District 16, Stanford

• Peoria Academy

• Peoria Public Schools

• Princeton Elementary District 115

• Princeton High School District 500

• Putnam County District 535, Granville

• Tremont District 702

• Wethersfield District 230, Kewanee

Governmental and other business entities

• Tazewell County Health Department and Dental Center will be closed to client services until 1 p.m. on Thursday. Staff should report for normal hours.

• Area Social Security offices will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

• All Central Illinois CEFCU brannches will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

• All Peoria Public Library locations will open at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.



