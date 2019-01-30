The U.S. Postal Service has announced that mail delivery will also be suspended on Thursday throughout central Illinois as frigid conditions continue.
Other closings, delays and service suspensions include:
Colleges and universities:
Illinois Central College will resume classes at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Knox College will remain closed until noon on Thursday.
Monmouth College offices will close at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The college will resume its normal campus schedule at noon Thursday, though administrative offices and the library will open at 9:30 a.m.
School districts closed Thursday:
• Bureau Valley District 340, Manlius
• Creve Coeur District 76
• DePue District 103
• Deer Creek-Mackinaw District 701
• Kewanee District 229
• Lostant District 425
• Morton District 709
• Olympia District 16, Stanford
• Peoria Public Schools
• Princeton Elementary District 115
• Princeton High School District 500
• Putnam County District 535, Granville
• Tremont District 702
• Wethersfield District 230, Kewanee