Peoria County – Multiple Peoria County offices will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, due to the forecasted extremely cold. This includes the Peoria County Courthouse, Veteran’s Assistance Commission, Election Commission, Highway Department Office, Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) Office, and Peoria City/County Health Department.

Highway Department, PCAPS, and Coroner’s Office will be responding as needed. Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Detention Center, and Heddington Oaks will operate as usual, however the family forum scheduled for tomorrow at Heddington Oaks has been canceled.

For those with court dates at the Peoria County Courthouse, rescheduled hearing dates may be sent in the mail, however all litigants and attorneys are responsible for monitoring the rescheduling of their January 30, 2019 court dates.

Due to the closure of the Election Commission office, early voting is not available on January 30.

All facilities are expected to be open on Thursday, January 31.