SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Expected double-digit subzero, record-setting low temperatures have forced universities, schools, courtrooms, museums and zoos in Illinois to preemptively close Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill warnings starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. Thursday across northern and central Illinois. Forecasters say the actual temperature could dip to 27 below zero in northern Illinois with wind chills as low as 54 below.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the State Emergency Operations Center is enacting an emergency preparedness plan. He calls the weather forecast for Tuesday through Thursday "potentially historic."

Chicago Public Schools, Illinois State University, Chicago federal courts and the Field Museum are among facilities that already have announced they won't be open Wednesday.