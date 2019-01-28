Sales and revenues at Caterpillar Inc. increased in 2018 compared to the previous year, the company announced Monday morning.

The earthmoving-equipment company formerly based in Peoria also expects a modest increase in 2019.

But that outlook and fourth-quarter earnings weren't enough to satisfy Wall Street analysts, apparently.

Multiple financial organizations, including Bloomberg, had expected Caterpillar adjusted earnings of about $2.99 per share of stock. Caterpillar announced adjusted earnings of $2.55.

The earnings discrepancy was the biggest since 2008 for Caterpillar, Bloomberg reported.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, shares of Caterpillar stock had fallen almost 10 percent on the New York exchange, to $123.62. The stock closed at $136.86 per share Friday.

The early losses more than wiped out Caterpillar gains so far this year. The company's shares had been up almost 8 percent.

Construction-related sales in the Asia-Pacific region declined about 4 percent in the fourth quarter, mostly because of lower demand in China. The company cited tariffs as a factor.

Sales also were down 5 percent in Latin America but grew by 17 percent in North America. Higher demand for new equipment drove the increase, according to Caterpillar.

In the quarter, Caterpillar sales and revenues, profit per share and adjusted numbers were $14.3 billion, $1.78 and $2.55, respectively. Those figures in 2017 were $12.9 billion, a loss of $2.18 and $2.16.

In 2019, Caterpillar expects its profit to increase in a range from $11.75 to $12.75 per share. In general, that forecast was below Wall Street expectations. Analysts anticipated about $12.73 per share.

"Our outlook assumes a modest sales increase based on the fundamentals of our diverse end markets as well as the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby stated in a company news release.

"We will continue to focus on operational excellence, including cost discipline, while investing in expanded offerings and services to drive long-term profitable growth."

The China market this year is expected to be flat, Umpleby said in a conference call Monday morning. The country represents 10 to 15 percent of Caterpillar construction-industry sales, 5 to 10 percent of total sales.

For 2018, sales and revenues at the Deerfield-based company were $54.7 billion, an increase of $9.2 billion from 2017.

Profit per share for the year was $10.26, as opposed to $1.26 the previous year. Adjusted profit per share was $11.22 compared to $6.88.

Adjusted profit per share excludes restructuring costs and federal tax reform, among other things.

In the fourth quarter, Caterpillar paid dividends of $507 million.

“In 2018, Caterpillar achieved record profit per share and returned significant levels of capital to shareholders,” Umpleby stated. “Our global team remained focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth.”

Employment at Caterpillar increased by more than 7,000 in 2018. The current workforce, full and part time, is 124,000, including 53,700 domestically.

About 10 percent of that total Caterpillar employee number is based in the Peoria area.