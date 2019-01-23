The Peoria Civic Center played host to a blockbuster concert Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, the Civic Center unveiled what's likely to be another.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is to perform Oct. 25 at Carver Arena, according to a post on the Civic Center Facebook page. Showtime is 7 p.m.

Tickets are to go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at Ticketmaster.com. Prices were not available, although purchases are limited to four tickets per customer.

Stapleton is best known for his platinum albums "Traveller" and "From A Room: Volume 1." Among his hit songs are "Nobody to Blame" and "Tennessee Whiskey." He also has co-written six No. 1 country songs.

The Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel are to perform on the same bill with Stapleton at the Civic Center, according to his website.

Legendary rock performer Bob Seger performed Tuesday at Carver Arena. It was the highest-grossing show (more than $1 million in ticket sales) in Civic Center history.