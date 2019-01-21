SPRINGFIELD — A cider made near Lewistown received two top honors at a statewide cider contest.

Orchard Hill Farm's blend of Jonathon, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Jonagold and Cameo apples was ranked first in both the Illinois and national sweet cider contests sponsored by the Illinois State Horticulture Society and held in Springfield on Jan. 10, according to a news release. The cider was produced by Wesley Carithers.

It was the 30th such competition, which is conducted blind, or without any identifying labels on the samples tested by the judges and ranked on a 25-point scale.

The national competition is open to all U.S. producers; the Illinois contest is only open to producers in the Land of Lincoln.

Grissom's Lost Creek Orchard in Greenup, in southeast-central Illinois, won the hard cider championship for the sixth consecutive year.