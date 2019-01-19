PEORIA — Goodwill of Central Illinois has appointed two new members to its board of directors.
Leslie Vallar is a trust officer for MCB Trust and Wealth, a division of Morton Community Bank.
Patti Abel is market president for Associated Bank.
