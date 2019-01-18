PEORIA — While some large cities are reporting an uptick in thrift store donations with the airing of “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” on Netflix, central Illinois is not following that trend.

Marie Kondo is a Japanese organizing expert who wrote a best-selling book on the topic in 2014. In the Netflix series she brings her method to a few possession-filled homes in the U.S. With the help of an interpreter, she coaxes anxious residents to clean out their closets, drawers and garages by keeping only the things which “spark joy.”

While thrift stores in bigger communities have reported a huge increase in donations since the show began airing Jan. 1, representatives from both Goodwill and the Salvation Army say the trend is not hitting central Illinois.

“If we could tap into that, we would love to,” said Joshua Grindle, store supervisor for Salvation Army stores in Peoria, Litchfield, Decatur and Springfield. “This time of the year is the toughest time for us. Spring will be better when people start getting ready for summer.”