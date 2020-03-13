PEORIA — Some days in writing Dining Out, we can feel like we're letting readers in on a well-kept secret, a place they haven't heard about before.

Other times, it can be more to affirm for ourselves the hype and lines at a new spot are justified.

Let's just say the secret's out and the line wasn't short when we arrived at Sweet Basil Cafe, 714 W. Lake Ave., for a late breakfast recently. The wait wasn't long for a table, though, as staff quickly processed people through.

It's brighter — and thus feels more spacious — inside than the location did in its lengthy incarnation as a Mexican joint and its more-brief stint as the ill-fated third Burger Barge site. That's important, given that it always seems to have a full parking lot.

Sweet Basil boasts a menu that's beyond comprehensive, boasting some 10 pages. Breakfast is wide and varied, from simple choices like oatmeal or grits to seven options apiece for skillets or eggs benedict, and 15 different omelettes, let alone the panoply of pancake-and-waffle selections. Lunch and dinner are equally diverse — sandwiches, wraps, burgers, horseshoes, paninis, flatbread pizzas, Greek choices, pastas, etc.

If you're easily torn between options, the menu could flummox you a little. Our server was gracious in that regard, giving us time to decide. And she was cheerful in admitting even she was still learning the ins and outs of which option came with what on the side.

With guests joining us for the meal, we sampled pretty much the range of breakfast selections. That included two benedicts — the Irish ($12.95), with savory corned beef hash and American fries with grilled onions, and the Los Altos ($12.95), with chorizo, red peppers and a more-spicy hollandaise and hash browns.

Another guest had one of the enormous, four-egg omelettes — the butcher ($12.99), with bacon, ham, sausage and cheese. In addition to his American fries on the side, he opted for pancakes rather than toast. That results in two fluffy, hubcap-sized flapjacks — he asked for blueberries on the side — and a more-than-filling meal.

My Gypsy steak skillet ($14.95) combined thin but plentiful slices of steak with hash browns, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and two eggs over-medium alongside rye toast.

On the side, as a treat for the table, we shared an order of the Nutella crepes ($10.99), with the sweet hazlenut spread folded inside the thin dough, topped with whipped cream, cocoa powder and bananas.

Doggie bags are obviously an expected part of the experience, with our server easily juggling requests for take-home containers both large and small.

Though it was crowded and we frankly lingered, at no point did anyone try to subtly urge us along or give any indication that turning over the table was critical. With lunch service well underway by the time we left, that was even more gratifying to see.

However, if there were to be one change to improve the flow of service, it'd be on the payment end. Particularly at busy times, having arriving diners check in and departing diners pay at the same counter at the front can give the cramped entryway something of a chaotic vibe.

Nevertheless, it's contained chaos and still a darn good meal — with some satisfying next-day leftovers.