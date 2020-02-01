PEORIA — A photographer who has long explored the relationship between humans and the natural world, Dornith Doherty was fascinated by the idea of a massive international seed bank opening on the North Pole.

Doherty read about the endeavor about 15 years ago, and it began a journey which has taken her to 20 seed banks on five continents.

Over her lifetime Doherty has seen many environmental crises, starting with the nuclear crisis of her childhood. Each crisis has been beyond the ability of individuals to change, and little effort has been made to address most issues. So when Doherty learned about the seed bank, she was astounded — it was the creation of a Noah’s Art for seeds.

“I was struck by the simultaneously optimistic and very pessimistic scenario that it painted,” said Doherty, a faculty member at the University of North Texas, during a phone interview from her home Monday morning. “It was optimistic in the face of climate change, political instability, and rapidly declining biodiversity that someone had created a backup system, and pessimistic that things have gotten so bad we needed a doomsday vault on the North Pole.”

Doherty will talk about her work during Bradley University’s annual Bunn Lectureship in Photography at 5 p.m. Feb. 6. The talk will be held in the Horowitz Auditorium in the Caterpillar Global Communications Center, and a reception will follow from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Heuser Art Gallery, where Doherty will be displaying photographs from “Archiving Eden” through Feb. 20.

After reading about the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway, Doherty wanted to go, but it’s not open to visitors. In fact, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is only open a few days a year when scientists from all over the world drop off seeds to back up their collections. So, instead, Doherty started closer to home, in Austin, Texas, where the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center has a seed bank. Through connections she made there, Doherty ended up at the National Center for Genetic Resources Preservation, the U.S.'s national seed bank, in Fort Collins, Colo.

“It’s huge,” said Doherty. “I worked with them a couple years, then in 2010 I was invited by one of the scientists to accompany them to Svalbard.”

Doherty traveled to the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, an area so wild that taxi drivers carry rifles to fend off aggressive polar bears.

“It used to be that if you were making a trip to the North Pole, Spitsbergen is where you would stop for your supplies,” said Doherty. “The island is partly Russian and Norwegian, and it has a huge history with Russian mining.”

The seed vault is inside a mountain on Spitsbergen.

“The vault goes deep into a tall mountain, so if the polar ice cap melts, the vault will remain above the water line,” said Doherty. “And it’s below the permafrost line, so it will remain cold enough that the seeds could still sprout after 200 years or more.”

During her time at the U.S. national seed bank, Doherty saw how scientists X-rayed specimens to determine check viability, and she began incorporating X-rays into her own work.

“I saw the poetic conceptual power of looking inside the seed at this tiny spark of life,” said Doherty.

After each trip she returned to her studio in Texas, where Doherty made the images into art. Through arrangement, the addition of color, and presentation, Doherty brings attention to a number of political and social issues related to seeds and their global exchange. “Columbian Exchange III” is a bouquet of Eucalyptus, mesquite, pecans and teosinte, a reference the Columbian Exchange, the global movement of animals, plants, technology, culture and disease brought by European colonization into the western hemisphere after 1492.

“Think about potatoes, and how they are tied up in the national identity of Ireland — they were imported from Peru,” said Doherty. “And tomatoes were a New World plant that got brought over to Italy.”

While politics don’t figure into Doherty’s artwork, education does. Her work highlights the massive and important work scientists are doing at seed banks all over the world.

“As I learn the challenges of the seed bank, it shows up in my creations — it is the poetry behind the work,” she said. “The work is meant to open questions and wonder. We are coming together to preserve life, but then there’s this dark side of why we’re having to do this.”

