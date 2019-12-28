PEORIA — Well known for creating cozy, colorful coats from up-cycled sweaters, artist Dana Baldwin is not at all concerned about the fact that her latest designs may never be worn.

Baldwin’s filmstrip dresses will be displayed on dress forms during an opening reception at the Peoria Art Guild from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3. The exhibit will be up through January 31.

Film is a challenging material to wear — it’s stiff, easily crushed, and if you aren’t careful, it might cut you. But practicality is not the point. Baldwin is making art in a genre typically reserved for utility, and her unwearable filmstrip dresses are a statement about fiber as an art form.

In both the art world and within the general public, fiber art is often relegated to the realm of craft. Baldwin chaffs at the notion that her work is less of an art form than painting.

“With painting, you have paint by numbers and then you have Michelangelo. It’s the same thing with fiber art,” said Baldwin while sitting in her studio at the Sunbeam Building recently. “People hear knitting and crochet and they think of women who buy cheap yarn at Walmart and crochet toilet paper covers. When Maryruth (Ginn) and I opened this shop, that is what we were trying to get people away from, thinking about knitting and fiber art as that.”

Baldwin and Ginn opened the Sheared Edge at the Sunbeam Building in 2013 and filled the space with a creative mix of items made from fiber. Everything from jewelry to intricately-knit hats and Baldwin’s up-cycled sweater coats. And while Baldwin enjoys making functional art, an endeavor which helps pay the bills, her true passion lies in creating fantastic dresses from unusual materials. Her first art dress, made when she lived in Virginia, was crafted from burlap. Subsequent gowns have been made from even more unusual materials, including curling ribbon, bubble wrap and Tyvek, a building material. So in the spring of 2017, when an acquaintance offered Baldwin a giant box filled with hundreds of old filmstrips, the artist was thrilled.

“The first thing I did was drive up Main Street to the Sheared Edge and start playing with them,” she said.

Baldwin threaded wire through the sprocket holes to create corkscrews which ended up on two of her dresses. Then she figured out how to make the strips into rosettes by making a series of well-placed cuts along the edges.

“When I was making the rosettes, I could only do it for a couple of hours each day because it put little cuts on my hands,” said Baldwin. “They would heal enough overnight so that I could keep working the next day.”

By early 2018, Baldwin had run out of space even as the ideas kept flowing. So she contacted the Prairie Center of the Arts.

“I contacted Michele Richey and she gave me a special residency, which was beyond generous,” said Baldwin. “It was supposed to be six months, but they later extended it.”

In all, Baldwin created four dresses, a cape and an elaborate headpiece. She finished her last dress at the end of October.

On a recent weekday, the dresses inhabited Baldwin’s storage room at the Sunbeam Building as the artist explained the making of each piece.

“I found an old corset, I don’t know if it was at Goodwill or the Salvation Army, but when I washed it all the leather came off the front, revealing this muslin, this off-white underneath,” said Baldwin while standing beside her first dress, “Between the Minds of Men and Make Believe.” “I thought that would be cool to put the filmstrips on it so you could actually see what’s going on in some of them.”

Decorating the corset are tiny images of Abraham Lincoln and other key figures from the Civil War, part of an educational filmstrip used in classrooms across the U.S. in the 1960s and 70s that was produced by a Peoria-based company. The educational content of the filmstrips inspired Baldwin. One dress named “Ashokan Farewell” has a Civil War theme - Ashokan Farewell is the name of the theme song from the 1990 PBS television miniseries “The Civil War.” The dress is constructed with a crinoline like those worn shortly after the war.

“It has an 1868 cage crinoline,” said Baldwin. “The difference in the later crinoline is that it’s a little more flat in front. During the Civil War, the crinoline came out a little bit more.”

The dress is accompanied by an elaborate headpiece, a great sprouting of foliage-like pieces inspired by new growth on a lightning-damaged tree which grew on property Baldwin once owned near the Chesapeake Bay.

Rebirth is a theme throughout all of Baldwin’s work. By taking old, discarded items, deconstructing them and putting them back together in new and unique ways, Baldwin is making something beautiful out of the ruins.

While Baldwin has completed her last dress for now, she still has plenty of film and plenty of ideas.

“I’m not finished with this whole filmstrip thing,” she said. “There are more stories here that need to be told.”

Leslie Renken can be reached at 686-3250 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.