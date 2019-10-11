MORTON — We presented a challenge to the staff at Ūnum Fine Wine & Whiskey Lounge in Morton during a recent Sunday brunch.

With one vegetarian and one gluten-free diner in a party of three, and a fairly short menu of food offerings, two of us were concerned we wouldn’t be able to fill our growling bellies.

The third diner wasn’t a bit worried, however.

“I’ll eat anything,” she chirped. For this review, I will call her “the omnivore.”

While Ūnum is primarily a cocktail lounge, they do offer a nice selection of appetizers, light meals and deserts to accompany the drinks. During Sunday brunch the menu expands a bit, with some heartier selections like biscuits and gravy, a breakfast horseshoe and quiche. Our fears were put to rest after our server went back to the kitchen and spoke to the chef. The quiche is made without a crust, creating a nice gluten-free meal, and the smoked salmon could be left off the avocado toast.

We breathed a sigh of relief and ordered drinks.

While the food menu at Ūnum is short but clever, the drink menu is miles long. Bourbon and beer, whiskey, scotch and wine, Ūnum has it all. They also have four whole pages of martinis and cocktails, but we decided to stick with the selections offered on the brunch menu. The omnivore and I ordered bloody Marys ($12) and my vegetarian friend ordered the French martini ($10).

The drinks came without straws, an effort by Ūnum to cut down on plastic waste. Our server apologized and explained that paper straws were on order, but they hadn’t yet arrived. We applauded their ethical decision and went to work drinking the old fashioned way.

The omnivore and I both enjoyed our bloody Marys, which had a nice garnish of a dill pickle, bacon and olives. Though the vegetarian is partial to wine, she appreciated the French martini, which contained vodka, chambord raspberry liquor and pineapple juice.

“I typically don’t like a sweet drink, and it is sweet, but it’s light,” she said.

After trying a sip, the omnivore agreed.

“It’s got a nice dry aftertaste,” she said.

While waiting for the food, we filled the small establishment with laughter – which was (hopefully) not too obnoxious. On that rainy Sunday, Ūnum was rather quiet, with just a few other diners sitting at the bar. We were seated at a table beside the front window of the establishment, where we watched the rain fall on nearby Jefferson Street and Morton’s downtown business district. We enjoyed the elegant furnishings in Ūnum, and marveled at the clever display of wine on a nearby wall.

The first dish to arrive was a ($6) side plate filled with kiwi, grapes, apple slices, watermelon, oranges and blueberries as big as marbles. There was not a dark spot in the bunch. Since fruit came with my order, I thought it was mine and immediately dove in, but the plate actually belonged to the vegetarian. When I realized my error, I apologized. My friend was very polite and said she was happy to share.

The next dish to arrive was the deviled eggs ($10) which went to my omnivore friend. We marveled at the artistic beauty of the dish, five stuffed egg halves topped with pink bows of pickled onion and served on a bed of arugula.

“On the first bite I could really taste the mustard,” said the omnivore. “Then I tasted the bacon. The pickled onion was a nice little tart addition.”

We decided that while it was quite a bit of food, the dish was probably better ordered as an appetizer.

“It looks like something you would share, unless you are really into eggs,” said the omnivore.

The vegetarian ordered the smoked salmon and avocado toast ($14) without the salmon. The rye toast topped with avocado, mascarpone, pickled onions, orange supremes, dill and curried egg yolk – and it held up fine without the salmon, she said.

“It’s good,” she said. “Light and creamy, and the fruit was a nice combination.”

I ordered the quiche of the day ($12), which was made with bacon, leek, roasted peppers and Brussels sprouts. Making quiche without the crust is a clever way to provide a gluten-free option for diners, and I really didn’t miss it much. It was filling and I enjoyed the included sides, roasted potatoes and fruit.

I finished the meal with a very good cup of coffee, which was served in a French press.

We lingered after the meal, enjoying the conversation and waiting for the rain to abate. Ūnum provided an elegant outing, and we all agreed to do it again soon.

Leslie Renken can be reached at 686-3250 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.

