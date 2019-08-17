PEORIA— New York Times best-selling author J. Ryan Stradal will be in Peoria Heights for a book signing of his second novel "The Lager Queen of Minnesota".

Stradal had previously been hosted for a book signing for his first novel, "Kitchens of the Great Midwest," by I Know You Like a Book bookstore.

The book signing will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be at the new Bettye Jane Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts in Peoria Heights. Tickets are $42.

Along with the reading of the book, which features two sisters who make rhubarb pie and open a brewery, there will be craft beer and rhubarb pie provided by local businesses Pour Bros. Taproom and Hearth Restaurant.