PEORIA — A new Christmas tradition is coming to life this holiday season as “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” will make a live musical debut on Dec. 22 at the Peoria Civic Center.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $29.95 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or at the Civic Center's box office.

With the help of what promoters call “dazzling” sets and costumes, the musical will feature an original story and score about an elf that is tasked with helping his human family overcome a personal loss and remember the importance of Christmas.

Inspired by the best-selling Christmas picture book box set that comes with one of Santa’s Scout Elves, this touring onstage production “will give families an exclusive glimpse into the magical world of Santa’s North Pole through indelible song and dance numbers and a heartwarming tale about Christmas spirit,” a news release announcing the performance stated.