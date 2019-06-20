Legendary heavy metal band Megadeth has canceled most of its shows for 2019, including its appearance at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 9, as the band’s front man, Dave Mustaine, is treated for throat cancer.

“I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer,” Mustaine, 57, said in a statement. “It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.”

The Associated Press reported that Mustaine and his bandmates — David Ellefson, Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren — are in the studio working on a new album. The new album will be the follow-up to 2016′s “Dystopia,” which won the band their first-ever Grammy Award in 2017.

Customers who purchased tickets for the Illinois State Fair concert and pre-show party at the state fair using ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app will receive an automatic refund back to the card used to purchase the tickets.

Customers who purchased tickets through the Illinois State Fair in-person or over the phone will need to submit a Cancellation Refund Form with their physical tickets attached. A refund will be issued in the form of a check, regardless of the form of payment utilized to purchase the tickets, after the form and tickets have been received. The refund form can be found on www.illinoisstatefair.info

“While we are obviously disappointed that Megadeth won’t be playing the Illinois State Fair, our main concern is for Dave Mustaine,” said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair manager. “We wish him a full recovery and look forward to having Megadeth back to the Illinois State Fair in the future.”