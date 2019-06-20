From fire to burlesque, the Madhouse Marvels aim to entertain

Fire breathing, walking/stomping/dancing on piles of broken glass and comedic performances are all packed into a Madhouse Marvels show. The central Illinois group offers a range of circus acts ranging from modern techniques to vintage acts shown in the 1900s.

Erica Pamson – known as “Hexli” – is the owner of the Marvels. But it all started as a sideshow to her Lock and Key Burlesque show.

“I wanted to do something different,” Pamson said. From there, Pamson took her sideshow performance to center stage.

“I would call it a classic circus-style show,” Pamson said. At one point, Pamson had more than 10 members performing, but now five are active with the group.

Sanson Lonergan, known as “Lunival Lousion” on stage, mainly deals with grand hula-hooping acts on stage. He has been perfecting his act for over 15 years and can add fire and glass into his performance.

“Fire eating, fire breathing, manipulation of eight rings, stilt walking, Human Blockhead (hammering a nail into the head via the nose), Cyr wheel (acrobatic apparatus) and more,” Lonergan said, listing what’s possible. Lonergan has been performing since he was 13 years old, starting at country clubs and small venues.

Pamson and her team arrange the performances into themes and create a narrative to move between acts. Pamson aims to be “something a little bit weird and a little bit different.”

Edie LeCont is another performer working for Madhouse Marvels, and his on-stage persona is in drag.

“The local scene was lacking, both in aesthetic and variety, two things I personally loved most about drag: humor and vintage glamour,” LeCont said. “That’s when I began developing my ‘look’ into a character: one that embodied Peoria’s rich history of vaudeville and vice. And that’s when Edie was born.”

LeCont started at the Lock and Key Burlesque without any experience, but after numerous performances and some research, he found his niche.

Likening himself to being a “tramp for history,” he read up on Peoria’s history. At one point he created an act based on “Moldy Mary,” who found the cantaloupe used to help derive the penicillin strain used to help save soldiers in World War II.

“As the gender-bending comedic relief for Madhouse Marvels, my routines rely heavily on two overlapping genres: burlesque and comedy,” LeCont said. “Burlesque, in itself, is the epitome of camp: a kitschy, tongue-in-cheek form of entertainment. Yes, it is a mild form of striptease; but there is no need for nudity. It’s more about the journey than the destination. Each costume layer that comes off has comedic potential, and usually ‘the final reveal’ is the punchline.”

LeCont created a person based off a performer named Lydia Dreams, and created a dark comedy act based on “live surgery.”

“So I used my imagination to conjure up a slapstick routine involving a hapless, slightly sinister Victorian nurse and lots of guts, gore and laughter,” LeCont said. “Imagine the ‘Mary Poppins’ carpet bag gag — but instead of pulling objects out of a bag, it’s a human body.”

Danny Batrouni, a performer who does contortion while dressed as a skeleton, is happy to be a part of the group.

“I always wanted to be part of a circus, and these guys made me feel like family and I’m lucky to have them,” Batrouni said.

The group hosts shows for all ages, Pamson said, but its upcoming show will be for adults only. It will be held in Hickory Grove Park in Dunlap, and will be split between the group’s regular show and a special outdoor fire performance. Last year about 100 people attended their show.

The group holds meetings every Sunday to go over performances and related matters. Members attended a festival in New Orleans in March and will be traveling to Chicago in July for the Chicago Oddities and Curiosities Expo.

“I've seen every age group get a kick out of what we do, some more than others, of course — you really have to have an open mind to attend a sideshow,” Lonergan said. “The way I always tell people is what we do really pushes and expands the imaginations of our audience, it can be a real test of the human body’s abilities, things you would never think of doing in your life. It’s dangerous and risky, and so you have to be willing to see some weird stuff to enjoy our shows.”

LeCont said their group wants people to unwind during their shows and purposefully incites audience interaction to better the experience. One of the hardest things for LeCont and others is to warm up the crowd.

“As self-described ‘misfits,’ we attract a motley crew: fearless, bold, adventurous, creative types — people who break the mold,” LeCont said. “Our show is not for everyone, but if you’re open-minded, you’ll experience something you’ll never forget.”