1. The Judy Page Project will perform during Live at the Five Spot from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission is $8 for CAC members and $12 for the general public.

2. The Interplanetary 5K Race plus 1 mile fitness walk and half-mile kids fun run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Race-day registration will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. To register in advance or for more information, visit http://www.peoriariverfrontmuseum.org/dome-planetarium/5k-race.

3. The Film Noir series will feature a showing of "Big Clock" from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Peoria Public Library's downtown branch, 107 NE Monroe. The showing is hosted by Steve Tarter, Journal Star reporter.

4. The Peoria Rivermen will host the Quad City Storm at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Carver Arena. It's Super Hero Night, featuring appearances by Batman and other superheroes.

5. American contemporary Christian music band MercyMe will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Peoria Civic Center arena. Opening acts are Grammy nominee Crowder and multiple GMA Dove Award nominee Micah Tyler. Tickets are $25, $30.50, $35.50, $42.50, $58, $68 and $78.