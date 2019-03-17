Items for the Arts Plus calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Jennifer Adler at jadler@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Exhibits

Sculpture by Rick Harney, through April 12, Gallery 3R, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.

“Ten Medical Inventions That Changed the World,” exhibit, through April 28, Permanent Collections Gallery, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Call 686-7000. Regular museum admission applies.

“American Decoy: The Invention,” exhibit, through April 28, International Features Gallery, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Call 686-7000. Regular museum admission applies.

“Stations of the Cross: An Ancient Practice for Our Time,” art exhibit through April 28. Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free admission. First Friday open house: 5-8:30 p.m. April 5. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

Bradley International Print and Drawing Exhibition, through April 12, Bradley’s Heuser Art Gallery and Hartmann Center Gallery; Performing Arts Center Gallery, ICC East Peoria Campus; Studios on Sheridan; Prairie Center of the Arts; Peoria Art Guild; and Contemporary Art Center.

Peoria Public Schools Student Art Show, through March 29, Peoria Public Library Main Library Gallery. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Free.

Mica Smith art exhibit, March 20 through April 12, ICC’s Gallery 336B, East Peoria Campus. Meet and greet: noon-2 p.m. March 20, artist talk at 12:30 p.m. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5113.

Special events

Central Illinois Ballet presents “Anne Frank,” 7 p.m. March 22-23 and 2 p.m. March 24, Black Box Theater, 830 W. Main St. Tickets: $10-15. Visit www.ciballet.com or call 620-3164.

Music

Prairie Wind Ensemble, concert, 2:30 p.m. March 17, Performing Arts Center, ICC East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $10/adults; $8/students over 18 and seniors; free/students 18 and younger. Visit www.artsaticc.com/tickets or call 694-5136.

Illinois Central Jazz Train, jazz orchestra performance, 7:30 p.m. March 19, Performing Arts Center, ICC East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

Live at the Five Spot, music by Judy Page Project, 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 22, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $8/members and $12/general public.

Central Illinois Jazz Society House Band, 6 p.m.; David Hoffman and Friends, 7:15 p.m.; March 24, Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission: $6/CIJS members, $10/non-members, free/students. Visit www.cijs.org or call 692-5330.

Bradley Honor Choir, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

Theater

“Dreamgirls,” musical, 2 p.m. March 17, Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University. Tickets: $20/adults; $15/youth ages 20 and younger. Call 688-4473.

"Death by Golf," a play, 12:30 p.m. March 17 at Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield. Call 965-2545 or visit www.thebarniii.com.

“Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” Thursday-Saturday evenings and Sunday matinee, March 21-April 20, The Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield. Tickets: $45-$49. Visit www.thebarniii.com or call 965-2545.

Lectures

“It's Always Myself That I Paint — The Work and Life of Gertrude Abercrombie,” Channy Lyons Memorial Lecture by Susan Weininger, professor emerita of art history at Roosevelt University in Chicago, 6 p.m. March 27, Peplow Pavilion, Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center. Free. Visit www.FineArtsSociety.net.

Book clubs

Book 'Em Mystery Readers Book Club, "The Cutting Edge" by Jeffery Deaver, 2 p.m. March 17, Peoria Public Library Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

Who Picked This Book Club, 10 a.m. March 19, "The Twilight Wife" by A.J. Banner, Dunlap Public Library District, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Intercontinental Readers, Peoria's Sister City book club, will meet at 1 p.m. March 19, at the Peoria Public Library Main Branch Lower Level 1, 107 NE Monroe St. The group will be discussing "Manhunt: The Twelve Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer" by James Swanson via webcast with the Clonmel Library in Peoria's Sister City, Clonmel, County Tipperary, Ireland.

Walk-n-Talk Book Club, 9:45 a.m. March 21, "The Hidden Life of Trees" by Peer Wohlleben, Dunlap Public Library District, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Mature Readers Book Club, 2:15 p.m. March 27, “Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant" by Roz Chast, Humana Guidance Center, Westlake Plaza.