EAST PEORIA — The Prairie Wind Ensemble will present "Road Trip USA" at 2:30 p.m. March 17 at the Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center.

The ensemble, in residence at ICC, is directed by conductor Jim Tallman, who also serves as director of bands, fine arts department chairman and a teacher at Washington Community High School.

The concert will open with John Williams’ “The Star Spangled Banner.” Following the concert's theme, the music will include "Rushmore,” “Bayou Breakdown” and “Let Freedom Ring.” Composer and conductor Robert Sheldon will conduct “Metroplex.” Sheldon served as ensemble conductor from 2003 to 2010.

Featured instrumentalists for the concert will be a trombone duet featuring Carl Anderson and Dan Dietrich, who will perform “Duet from Don Carlo.”

Anderson directs the Music Business and Music and Entertainment Industry programs at Bradley University. Previously, he spent 28 years in the music products industry managing Kidder Music Service. He is also the founder of the Central Illinois Jazz Orchestra, a 16-piece big band that performs locally in the Peoria area.

Dietrich retired in 2010, after 33 years of teaching, 30 of which he spent as the director of bands at Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe. Since retiring, he has been a low brass instructor for Normal West, Deer Creek Mackinaw, Washington, Streator and Metamora high schools and has been the Prairie Wind Ensemble’s bass trombonist for 40 years.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for college students and seniors. Those younger than 18 are free. Tickets are available at the door, the ICC Performing Arts Center or by phone at 694-5136.