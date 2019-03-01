PEORIA — The Broadway musical "Dreamgirls" will open at Peoria Players Theatre March 8 as part of its 100th season celebration.

"Dreamgirls" was performed originally at Peoria Players in 1990 and again in 2008 and returns by popular demand.

With music by Henry Krieger and lyrics and book by Tom Eyen, the show tells the story of business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson and others.

The musical follows the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago called “The Dreams,” who become music superstars. The Broadway production opened in 1981 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical and Best Book. In 2006, it was adapted into a motion picture from Dreamworks and Paramount Pictures.

Director Lisa Voyles is a retired Peoria Public Schools teacher. She also had an after school drama club for 34 years with the Peoria Park District and served and directed for Community Children’s Theatre for over 30 years.

The show includes dance numbers and a live orchestra. Music direction is by Jennifer Shaw, choreography by Nyk Sutter-Downs and costumes by Sue McGrew.

Cast includes: LaTaisha Howell as Effie, Michelle Watson as Deena, Mary Irby-Moore as Lorrell, Jzayla Porter as Michelle, Ronnie Hudson II as Curtis, Vance Jordan as Jimmy Early, Tryston Rhodes as C.C. White, Bryson Kramer as Marty, along with cast members Valerie Kelley, Anita Foster, Asia Harris, Harold Smith, John Ferrell, Larry Russell, Jeremiah Noar, Mark Armstrong, Dayshona Hardimon, CC Buckner, Mariah Harris, Amber Jackson and Tameka Mason.

The James Early Band, which is the featured live onstage orchestra, includes conductor Heather Maughan, Greg Zobac, Blake Markum, Maggie Sloter, Aleta Hoff, Maura Shepherd, Joey Davidson, Walter Lewis, Richard Diepenbrock and Joe Tuerk.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16 and at 2 p.m. March 10 and 17 at Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for those 20 and younger. For reservations, call 688-4473 or visit peoriaplayers.org.