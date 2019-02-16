PEORIA — Trever Bierschbach of Pekin is having a book signing for "When Heroes Rise" at Peoria Con from 1 to 2 p.m. on March 2 at Exposition Gardens.

The book is his first short story collection, released on Jan. 7. He released his first novel, "Embers of Liberty," in October of 2018. He also writes for gaming and comic interests on various sites from Highlandarrow.com to Fragsandbeer.com.

"When Heroes Rise" is a short story collection about heroes, adventure, and sacrifice set in the mystical world of Thelos. Thelos is a world of magic, angels, demons and dragons and home to a host of other fantastical beings. The tales in this anthology span across the ages beginning in the ancient times of elves and dragons, to a post-apocalyptic future desert wasteland.

"When Heroes Rise" is available on Amazon.com <https://www.amazon.com/dp/1733559000> and is coming to local stores soon.