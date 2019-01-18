1. Whiskey at the Warehouse, a benefit for the Peoria Symphony Orchestra featuring whiskey, the Joe Metzka Band, appetizers, raffle, silent auction and cash bar, will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at The Warehouse on State, 736 SW Washington St. Tickets are $60 in advance or $70 at the door. For more information, visit www.peoriasymphony.org.

2. Chamber Music by Candlelight, featuring flutist Kyle Dzapo, violinist Marcia Henry Liebenow and pianist Chee Hyeon Choi, will be at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 NE Randolph. A free-will offering will be taken.

3. The Peoria Rivermen will take on the Quad City Storm at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Carver Arena. It's Peoria Rivermen Hall of Fame Night, featuring the inductions of Butch Kaebel and Norm Ulrich, special Rivermen Hall of Fame jerseys worn by the team and a Butch Kaebel bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. There also will be a post-game concert by I Am They.

4. A Royal Tea Party, featuring educational programming, social time, crafts and a visit to “The Golden Age of Disney: The Collection of Steve Spain” exhibit, will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for the general public.

5. The Greg & Dan “Find” Art Show, art curated by "The Greg & Dan Show" on 1470 WMBD, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Peoria Art Guild, 203 Harrison St. Proceeds will go to a children’s scholarship fund for programs at the guild.