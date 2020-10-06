PEORIA — Because of the pandemic, a sweet holiday tradition will start early this year.

And, if things go well, there might be a second helping.

Thursday marks the beginning of the sixth annual fundraiser starring a Peoria favorite, Jumer’s cinnamon rolls. The event is run by Grand Regency of Peoria, formerly Jumer’s Castle Lodge, 117 N. Western Ave.

The rolls (your choice of fresh or frozen) are $5 per dozen. Phone orders — to (309) 674-2400, the only way to make an order — will start from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Total sales will be limited to 2,500 dozen orders, which a typical annual amount.

Pickup is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28.

Proceeds will go to the Neighborhood House, 1020 S. Matthew St., one of Peoria’s oldest social-service agencies.

"They have so many great programs for our seniors and our community," said Rebekah Butler, Grand Regency’s director of admissions, marketing and community relations. "Meals On Wheels alone provides over 1,000 meals a day to our seniors. Since COVID-19, there is a great increase in need for the services they provide."

In fact, the coronavirus prompted an early start for the fundraiser.

"We felt it would be great to be able to give back to our community before the holidays so the Neighborhood House can allot the funds where they are needed," Butler said. "If this goes as planned, we may do it again in November.

"It would be excellent to give more back to our community."

Phil Luciano is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.