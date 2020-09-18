Fabio Luisi never expected his first performance as Dallas Symphony Orchestra music director to be in a mostly empty Meyerson Symphony Center.

"Who could imagine this planetary thing?" the 61-year-old conductor said.

Dallas becomes among the first large U.S. classical organization to return from the layoff caused by COVID-19. The audience will be capped at 75 in an auditorium that usually seats about 1,800, allowing more than 20 feet between each person. There will not be an intermission, and the orchestra will be cut from about 70 to 35. String players will wear masks.

"Better safe than sorry," Luisi said. "We are used to an empty hall because our rehearsals are there. I think it's not going to be an issue."

This will be the first performance by the orchestra since March 8, and a free video stream will be released on Sept. 18.

Dallas lost its final 77 performances last season and announced its revised 2020-21 schedule in July. The audience was selected from among season subscribers.

"We're essentially trying to accommodate them because they took this leap of faith and had no idea if we were going to have a season. We had to disappoint many people," CEO Kim Noltemy said. "It's kind of emotional for people since they've had it taken away from them for so long."

The Dallas Symphony cut its budget to about $33 million from nearly $40 million. About 30% of revenue is earned, with the donations covering much of the rest.

"Rebounding for us is easier than rebounding say for an orchestra that had a 45 or 50% ticket sales budget," Noltemy said. "We've spent a lot of time during this period connecting with audiences in a variety of ways, from daily outdoor concerts in neighborhoods in May and June. to a lot of digital content. And even having musicians calling patrons to say, 'Hi' and see how they're doing."

A $4.4 million federal Paycheck Protection Program loan allowed the orchestra to cover payroll for two months. Permanent layoffs were avoided although it did have temporary furloughs.

The Dallas Symphony is unsure what audience will be permitted for Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" that starts Nov. 27. She hopes to increase capacity by 25 every two weeks and reach 300-400 for the holiday season.