Mother's Day will always make me think of the color purple.

No, not the "The Color Purple" — the excellent Alice Walker book or the Steven Spielberg-directed film that followed. No uppercase letters needed for this reference. I'm simply talking about plain old purple itself, which was my mom's favorite color.

Thus, I'd usually buy her something purple each Mother's Day. It might a purple sweater, a purple scarf, a dozen purple roses or something as simple as a purple Mother's Day card that said "I love you." What the gift was didn't seem to be as important to her as who it was coming from — and that I had put in enough thought and effort to find something in her favorite color.

It's been too long since I had the occasion to buy a special purple gift, given that my awesome mom, Marguerite Harrington, died in 2012. But I'm sending this Mother's Day playlist up to her. I tried to stick with the purple theme and include a Prince tune, but I couldn't find one that really worked for the occasion. So, instead, I decided to kick it off with my mom's all-time favorite artist.

Besides that personal touch, this playlist is just a collection of some of the all-time best tunes about moms. So, crank it up and have a happy Mother's Day.

Presley was a proud mommy's boy (just like me) and he wears that on his sleeve on this gorgeous tune penned by Johnny Christopher, who also co-wrote the breathtaking "Always on My Mind." (Bonus points for the inclusion of purple roses in the video.)

Paul McCartney further shows his vast versatility with this charming vaudeville/music hall number that sounds wonderfully out of place with what was going on in music at the time.

Swift pays tribute to her mother with possibly the most touching lyrics of her career: "I don't know why all the trees change in the fall/ But I know you're not scared of anything at all/ Don't know if Snow White's house is near or far away/ But I know I had the best day with you today"

The county music genre is rich with great songs about mama, including this memorable number that became the first No. 1 for the amazing mother-daughter act.

The legendary rapper delivers a remarkably tender, candid and, more than anything else, grateful look back at his mother.

This country classic suggests that "there ought to be a hall of fame for mamas, creation's most unique and precious pearls." And that sounds like a marvelous idea to me.

This selection is a bit unorthodox, but it's also quite tender, touching and features a guitar solo for the ages. Plus, I rarely pass up the chance to include Floyd in a playlist.

Parton reportedly has called this her favorite song she's ever written. And if that report is indeed true than I can only add that Parton has excellent taste in music.

Two minutes of pure pop/doo-wop/R&B perfection, dished up one of the greatest "girl groups" of all time.

A vivid portrait of that moment when a son or daughter leaves home.

Ties with Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" as the best prison song ever. But this one offers a tenderness that the Cash classic can't touch. And that has everything to do with "Mama."

This might be the finest 1 minute, 18-second piano ballad tribute ever written about a parent.

An intensely satisfying and uplifting tribute to moms who "are changing the world one little heartbeat at a time"

Mighty Metallica pushes pause on the metal long enough for James Hetfield to deliver a heavy country-rock ballad written about his mother, who died of cancer when he was a teen.

Here's a true Mother's Day classic, courtesy of these Philly soul champs and the legendary songwriting team of Gamble and Huff.

Here's a little trivia for you: It was actually LL Cool J's grandma, not his mama, who told the rapper to "knock you out."

A fun country-pop number about a busy mom "pushed and pulled by a thousand expectations" who knows exactly what she needs to do in order to "be ready when the crazy kicks in."

A pioneer in both the heavy metal and hard rock genres, Osbourne sure knows his way around a power ballad.

You simply won't find a more fun song on this list than this glam-dance-pop nugget.

Remarkably intimate and revealing, the lyrics feel like they come straight from the pages of a diary.

One of the key early tracks that led so many to believe, rightfully so, that Ye is nothing short of genius.

Some might prefer the earlier Eric Burdon version or the later Tom Jones recording, but the definitive take belongs to Three Dog Night.

The country group delivers an achingly gorgeous plea from a son who's strayed too far from home.

This fun rocker was recorded during "The River" sessions (1979) but wouldn't actually see the light of day until much later — kicking off the bonus disc to 2003's "The Essential Bruce Springsteen" set.

The song is nothing short of breathtaking. Don't be surprised to find a tear or two in your eyes by the time this all-time-great vocalist hits the chorus for the second time.

We'll close in the same fashion that we opened — with the kid from Tupelo, Miss. My mom would certainly approve.