OAK HILL — Jen Ludolpn was excited to open the doors to her new restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

But like a knife in the heart, COVID-19 came calling less than a month later. Under the state shutdown, Jen’s Place Bar & Grill — as with many small businesses in Illinois — faced a potentially heartbreaking future.

But today, the eatery’s outlook looks brighter, thanks to a hard-working staff and loyal clientele. Plus, days ago, the operation got a boost, as did 42 other business in the Peoria area, via grants through the first round of the state's Business Interruption Grant program totaling $710,000 in aid.

Ludolph, whose business got $10,000, said, "This will help get things back to normal."

The grants went to businesses in increments of $10,000 or $20,000. Many, though not all, went to restaurants, taverns or other employers in the service industry.

Thirty-one of the businesses were in Peoria County and received a total of $490,000. Eleven grants totaling $200,000 went to Tazewell County businesses, and one grant for $20,000 went to a Woodford County business.

Statewide, 2,655 small businesses are getting $60 million in grants, funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act dollars. Recipients are able to use the grants for payroll costs, rent, utilities, equipment and other pandemic-related needs, such as personal protective equipment, training and new technology.

The first round of funding is aimed at businesses that were forced to close fully during the spring, when Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order, a sweeping measure aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Recipients also include small businesses that continue to suffer economic hardship due to the pandemic and areas that have experienced property damage and closures as a result of recent civil unrest.

For Ludolph, the struggle began not long after the opening of her fledgling restaurant, which occupies an old inn in the community of Oak Hill, near Brimfield. Like other eateries and taverns, Jen’s Place screeched to a standstill March 18 at the state’s directive. Eventually, through curbside service and limited in-house dining, the business slowly cranked up, in part because many customers drive long distances in an effort to keep the place running.

"My staff and I have been really blessed because God looked out for us," Ludolph said.

The grant will help her with payroll, plus boost an inventory she has had to let lapse under the financial crunch.

Also glad to get a grant is Sean Smith, part owner of Kickback on Fulton. The pub, at 456 Fulton St. in Peoria, got $20,000, which Smith plans to use for back payroll and rent. But the sum will not cover revenue lost during the shutdown.

"We were closed for 99 days," he said. "... (But) all in all, we are grateful. And if this is the only positive thing that came out of this shutdown, so be it."

