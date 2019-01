Karli Artman, Illini West, girls basketball: The sophomore guard scored 18 to lead the Chargers to a 42-38 victory against previously unbeaten and Class 1A second-ranked Lewistown at the Camp Point Central Shootout. Artman had six points in the fourth quarter, as Illini West (17-6) outscored Lewistown 15-9 in the final period for the come-from-behind win. Anna Heffren had 11 points for Lewistown (21-1).