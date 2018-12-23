Editor's note: The Richwoods girls basketball team's Class 3A state championship run comes in at No. 3 on the newspaper's annual list of top sports stories. We continue the countdown today by re-publishing Aaron Ferguson's March 3 game story from Redbird Arena in Normal

NORMAL — Richwoods had unfinished business after last girls basketball season, so the returning players made a goal this season not to lose.

Business finished.

The Knights showcased this relentless pursuit Saturday afternoon, using its defense to seal the fourth state championship in program history.

Richwoods (35-1) beat LaGrange Park Nazareth 55-46 for the Class 3A state title, allowing only five points in the fourth quarter — none of which the Roadrunners (31-3) scored until it was too late.

“It’s what these kids have fought for,” said Richwoods coach Todd Hursey. “It’s what they’ve worked for not just these four months, but for the last year or two.

In a back-and-forth game, Nazareth played a 2-3 zone defense for most of the first half. That allowed 6-foot-4 senior Alyssa Geary to protect the paint with 10 blocks in the half. She set a Class 3A state finals single-game record with 12. She finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double and scored a team-high 18 points.

“Is that all?” Hursey asked of the blocks. “She also had 10 more (times) she made us shoot around her.”

Richwoods carried a 24-23 lead into halftime despite shooting 23.5 percent (8 for 34) from the floor. The Knights held a 27-15 rebounding advantage, including 15 offensive boards. Nazareth junior Annie Stritzel, who has over 30 Division I scholarship offers according to her dad, scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half.

The two teams traded baskets in the third quarter until the Roadrunners closed on a 10-2 push to take their largest lead of the game, 41-37.

“We played man (-to-man defense), and I think that got us some juice,” Nazareth coach Eddie Stritzel said. “We played zone the whole first half because we were in a little foul trouble. And then when we switched to man, I thought that got the momentum going for us.”

But Sophia Cullotta’s 3-pointer to close the third quarter were the last points Nazareth scored until the deficit became too great to overcome.

Richwoods scored the first 17 of the fourth quarter to build up a 54-41 lead with 26.1 seconds left. That includes being denied possession by Nazareth for the first 107 seconds of the fourth quarter before the Knights could clear a missed shot.

“We just pushed our defense and got out and pressured the ball, so they couldn’t get the looks they normally could get or hold the ball in order for us to not get our shots up,” Richwoods senior Kourtney Crane said. “I feel like we played to the buzzer, and we got what we wanted.”

The Knights made a couple of second-half offensive adjustments to negate Geary’s shot-blocking ability.

“I told them at halftime, whoever (Geary’s) guarding, come to the high post and (someone) pop backside on her, so she’s not there,” said Hursey.

Said Taylor of the adjustments: “Just get everybody out of the lane, so we could have some one-on-one competition. Screening, trying to get open looks and moving the ball more.”

Taylor’s bucket with 5:09 left in the game trimmed Nazareth’s lead to 41-40. The Knights then attacked, getting to the free-throw line for every point except for Tianna Johnson’s layup with 2:29 left.

Richwoods forced Nazareth to shoot 2-for-11 (18.2 percent) in the fourth quarter and forced three of its 11 turnovers.

Richwoods shot 14-for-47 (29.8 percent) from the floor but held a 40-26 rebounding advantage. McCloud, a sophomore, tied a Class 3A state finals single-game record with 17 rebounds. She tied Lombard Montini’s Michala Johnson, who had 17 in a 2008 semifinal game against Freeport, according to IHSA records.

“Every time the ball went up, I just went up for the rebound no matter who was around,” said McCloud. “I just wanted to get every loose ball and get down the court for a fast break.”

Crane led all scorers with 19 points. McCloud, Taylor and Johnson each added 11 points.

“She was attacking, shooting, stealing the ball; everything,” Johnson said of Crane. “This is what she’s wanted, and she got it. She’s worked hard for it, and she’s pushed through for everything.”

Said Crane: “It’s amazing knowing that this is my last game ever as a Richwoods Knight, and to be the state champion ... You can’t ask for anything better than that.”

It is the 1,001st win for the Richwoods girls basketball program and the fourth state championship. Richwoods is the third program in IHSA history to reach the milestone, joining Chicago Marshall and Teutopolis.

“I’m just very pleased that every time I look in that gym,” said Hursey, “I’ll know that the state championship was the first win of the next 1,000.”

