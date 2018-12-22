The Metamora boys basketball team pulled away in the fourth to defeat host Pekin 58-52 in a Mid-Illini Conference game at Hawkins Gym.

The Dragons (4-7, 3-2) led 23-21 at halftime and were led by nine first half points from Patrick Torrey.

Pekin went into the fourth quarter leading 35-34, but the Redbirds (8-3, 4-1) took the game over at the charity stripe. Metamora went 16-for-18 on free throws in the fourth. The Redbirds finished 19-for-23 for the game. Payton Havens went a perfect 8-for-8 from the line in the final quarter and finished 10-for-10 in the game with 12 total points to lift the visitors.