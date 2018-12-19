I voted no for the sales tax increase for one main reason, lack of judgement by the Peoria County board’s project priorities.

First, the re-construction of Old Galena Road between Cedar Hills Drive and Boy Scout Road. Now that Caterpillar is leveling most of their operations in that area, I don't see how anyone would agree to put down five lanes of solid concrete. This project should have been done 20 years ago when thousands of workers were in that area. With significantly reduced traffic, four lanes, even three with a center turn lane, would have been adequate. The savings could have been better used elsewhere.

Second, the intersection at Allen/Willow Knolls roads. If I remember correctly the county funded part of that construction. These funds too could have been allocated to other county projects. My only assumption for selecting that intersection is the "high-end" automotive dealerships in that area.

The two roads projects that should have been considered (I'm not sure if they too would be jointly funded by the county) are Pioneer Parkway between Knoxville and Allen Road and Glen Avenue between University and War Memorial Drive. These roads needed repaired long before the intersection at Allen and Willow Knolls.

The county board must remain fiscally responsible when making these decisions. I admit the public lacks all the facts and issues that go into making these decisions. But public perception makes a lot of tax payers wonder how their dollars are being allocated and if they are going to the right projects.

Patrick O'Neill

Edelstein